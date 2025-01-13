Mountain Money | January 13, 2025 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published January 13, 2025 at 6:28 PM MST Listen • 52:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Steve Davis of Zion’s Insurance talks about the impact of the California wildfires on home insurance both in California and here in the Wasatch Back. (0:51)Steven Currie and Rudy Lehfeldt-Ehlinger of Proverbial Spirits, makers of vodka, gin and rum right here in Park City discuss the offerings they presently have and others coming in time for summer. (29:17)