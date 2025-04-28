Mountain Money | April 28, 2025 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published April 28, 2025 at 4:23 PM MDT Listen • 51:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Author Brian Goldstone shares his new book on the plight of the working homeless, “There Is No Place for Us.” (00:48)Anne Wellde of Goldman Sachs talks about their 10,000 Small Businesses program. (27:44)Doctors Danny Wightman and Wyatt Horsley discuss the concierge medical practice at Park City Hospital. (38:15)