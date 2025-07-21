Mountain Money | July 21, 2025 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published July 21, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT Listen • 51:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW American Enterprise Institute economist Kevin Corinth joins for the second of two interviews offering different perspectives on the effect of the recently passed budget bill on Medicaid. (00:46)Then, Jeff Weiss, author of “Waiting for Britney Spears,” talks about his years in the celebrity media industry tracking figures like Britney Spears and Brad Pitt. (24:02)