The Community Campfire | Premiere Preview

The Community Campfire hosts John Burdick, Sarah Ervin, Amber Borowski Johnson and Andrea Buchanan preview their debut episode premiering on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The first episode will feature some historical — and hysterical — voices from the earliest days when KPCW first hit the airwaves, plus music and a conversation with local singer-songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz.

Each week, we’ll invite listeners, young and old, to gather round the Community Campfire for storytelling and tunes from your neighbors and friends here in the Wasatch Back. Do you know someone with a great story? Email us at communitycampfire@kpcw.org.

