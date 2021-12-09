The Mountain Life | Dec. 8, 2021

On this week's The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete are joined by, Chad Brackelsburg and Jimmy Martin of the Utah Avalanche Center. Brackelsburg and Martin talks about avalanche education and how we are setting ourselves up for the season with regard to the snowpack. It is Avalanche Awareness Week in the State of Utah and there are many events going on in the community to boost your awareness and therefore your safety. Then, Dr. Paul Meriac, (28:09), one of the new physicians at the University of Utah Redstone Clinic at Kimball Junction will join. He talks about wilderness medicine, osteopathy, mental health, and overall wellness.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.