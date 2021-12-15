The Mountain Life | Dec. 15, 2021

In this episode of The Mountain Life Pete and Lynn's guests include:

Dr. Phoebe E. Freer of the University of Utah Redstone clinic joins the show to talk about some of the new 3D imaging for mammograms, some new discoveries, and about overall breast health.

Then, principal ballerina with the New York City Ballet, Megan Fairchild is Lynn and Pete's guest. She's a Utah local, but she hasn't been home for Christmas for two decades as she has danced the role of Sugarplum Fairy for that period of time. They talk about her new book called The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect your Mental Health while Striving for Excellence.