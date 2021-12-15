© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | Dec. 15, 2021

Published December 15, 2021 at 12:57 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of The Mountain Life guests are Dr. Phoebe E. Freer ( 1:24) of the University of Utah Redstone clinic and New York City Ballet principal ballerina Megan Fairchild ( 27:21) .

In this episode of The Mountain Life Pete and Lynn's guests include:

Dr. Phoebe E. Freer of the University of Utah Redstone clinic joins the show to talk about some of the new 3D imaging for mammograms, some new discoveries, and about overall breast health.

Then, principal ballerina with the New York City Ballet, Megan Fairchild is Lynn and Pete's guest. She's a Utah local, but she hasn't been home for Christmas for two decades as she has danced the role of Sugarplum Fairy for that period of time. They talk about her new book called The Ballerina Mindset:  How to Protect your Mental Health while Striving for Excellence.

The Mountain Life Megan FairchildThe Ballerina Mindset:  How to Protect your Mental Health while Striving for ExcellenceDr. Phoebe E. FreerU of U Health
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
