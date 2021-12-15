-
Lynn and Pete talk with principal ballerina with the New York City Ballet, Megan Fairchild. She's a Utah local, but she hasn't been home for Christmas for two decades as she has danced the role of Sugarplum Fairy for that period of time. She has written a new book called The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect your Mental Health while Striving for Excellence.
In this episode of The Mountain Life guests are Dr. Phoebe E. Freer ( 1:24) of the University of Utah Redstone clinic and New York City Ballet principal ballerina Megan Fairchild ( 27:21) .