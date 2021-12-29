The Mountain Life - December 29, 2021

The Mountain Life's Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek welcome guests:

Aaron Wartena, founder of Structural Stretch in Park City and client Mary Wintzer. Who wouldn’t love to get stretched, tractioned, and massaged all at the same time? They talk about this unique new business on Ironhorse drive in Park City.

Then Bill Pierce, one of the nation’s foremost cross country ski experts and Soldier Hallow General Manager. Moving from the Birkebeiner in Wisconsin to Soldier Hollow in Midway, he talks about his goal to make Soldier Hollow the top cross country ski destination in the west.

Finally, Connor Brown and Patrick Bourque of Offset Bier who join the show to talk about the opening of the new brewery, how his location benefits his clients, and what the vision is for this fledgling business.

