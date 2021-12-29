© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life - December 29, 2021

Published December 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of The Mountain life guest include: ( 1:36) Structural Stretch in Park City founder Aaron Wartena, ( 17:59) Bill Pierce cross country ski expert and ( 32:03) Connor Brown and Patrick Bourque of Offset Bier

The Mountain Life's Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek welcome guests:

Aaron Wartena, founder of Structural Stretch in Park City and client Mary Wintzer. Who wouldn’t love to get stretched, tractioned, and massaged all at the same time? They talk about this unique new business on Ironhorse drive in Park City.  

Then Bill Pierce, one of the nation’s foremost cross country ski experts and Soldier Hallow General Manager. Moving from the Birkebeiner in Wisconsin to Soldier Hollow in Midway, he talks about his goal to make Soldier Hollow the top cross country ski destination in the west.  

Finally, Connor Brown and Patrick Bourque of Offset Bier who join the show to talk about the opening of the new brewery, how his location benefits his clients, and what the vision is for this fledgling business.  

Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
See stories by Pete Stoughton
