The Mountain Life | Feb. 2, 2022

Published February 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST
With the Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 4th, The Mountain Life sits down with a few local Olympic legends to hear them reflect on their Olympic experiences. Local hero and one of the greatest Giant Slalom skiers of all-time, Ted Ligety joins the show, as well as local Liz Stephen, who was part of the women’s cross country ski team that has made history.

Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Latest Episodes