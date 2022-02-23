© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | Feb. 23, 2022

Published February 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST
TML Podcast Picture 02-22-22

Today's guests on The Mountain Life are (1:06) Psychiatrist and Neuroscientist Dr. Thomas Insel then (26:24) Dr.Max Testa and Marlene Hatch PT from the Sports Performance Lab at Intermountain Park City Hospital join the program.

In this episode of The Mountain Life Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton's guests include:

Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Thomas Insel who joins to talk about what is broken in our mental health care system and how to fix it. While mental illnesses are medical problems, the cure for the crises are not just medical, but social. His new book is called: Healing: Our Path From Mental Illness to Mental Health.

Then, Dr. Max Testa and Marlene Hatch from the Sports Performance Lab at Intermountain Park City Hospital will join to talk about how they will help you boost your overall sports performance.

Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
See stories by Pete Stoughton
