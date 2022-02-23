The Mountain Life | Feb. 23, 2022

In this episode of The Mountain Life Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton's guests include:

Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Thomas Insel who joins to talk about what is broken in our mental health care system and how to fix it. While mental illnesses are medical problems, the cure for the crises are not just medical, but social. His new book is called: Healing: Our Path From Mental Illness to Mental Health.

Then, Dr. Max Testa and Marlene Hatch from the Sports Performance Lab at Intermountain Park City Hospital will join to talk about how they will help you boost your overall sports performance.

