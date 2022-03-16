The Mountain Life - March 16, 2022

This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete are joined by:

(01:25) Kelle Cobble and Nina Lynch of Kelle and Nina Coaching join the show to talk about their integrative and unique approach to life coaching. Their coaching methods are evidence-based and rooted in science, and they will show you how to condition your mind like you condition your body, so you can live your best life without anything holding you back.

(23:24) Then, Jeffrey Morse who died on the operating table after suffering an aneurism, but lives to talk about it and how he is thriving following the aneurism, a dissected artery, a stroke, and paralysis— that forever changed his life and taught him perseverance. His new book is Finding Forward: You Have the Will Within.

