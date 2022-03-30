© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | Mar. 30, 2022

Published March 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TML 03-30-22

On The Mountain Life for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

(01:04) Writer, filmmaker, and health enthusiast Max Lugavere, who wrote best-seller Genius Foods, is now back with Genius Kitchen. His new book includes more information on how to use food as medicine, and as a means to enhance your brainpower.

Then (33:24), is your tween or teen (or maybe even you) suffering from sleeplessness? Sleep expert Julie Wright MFT joins the show to discuss her new book Generation Sleepless, The Silent Epidemic Harming Teens and What to Do About It

Join us for The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9:06am following The Local News Hour and NPR News.

Tags

The Mountain Life Book DiscussionHealthy FoodMax LugavereSleeplessnessJulie Wright
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
See stories by Pete Stoughton
Latest Episodes