On The Mountain Life for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:04) Writer, filmmaker, and health enthusiast Max Lugavere, who wrote best-seller Genius Foods, is now back with Genius Kitchen. His new book includes more information on how to use food as medicine, and as a means to enhance your brainpower.Then (33:24), is your tween or teen (or maybe even you) suffering from sleeplessness? Sleep expert Julie Wright MFT joins the show to discuss her new book Generation Sleepless, The Silent Epidemic Harming Teens and What to Do About It.

Listen • 52:03