The Mountain Life | May 11, 2022

Published May 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT
TML 05-11-22

On today's The Mountain Life, Pete and Lynn’s guests include: (01:10) Pulitzer Prize winner Matt Richtel who brings some new discoveries about what it takes to be creative. His new book is INSPIRED: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science, and the Soul. 

Then, (27:12) Sarah Fay, an award-winning writer and journalist on the faculty at Northwestern. Her book, PATHOLOGICAL: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses --is a cautionary tale about blindly accepting a psychiatric diagnosis.

Tune into The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

