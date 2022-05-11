The Mountain Life | May 11, 2022
On today's The Mountain Life, Pete and Lynn’s guests include: (01:10) Pulitzer Prize winner Matt Richtel who brings some new discoveries about what it takes to be creative. His new book is INSPIRED: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science, and the Soul.
Then, (27:12) Sarah Fay, an award-winning writer and journalist on the faculty at Northwestern. Her book, PATHOLOGICAL: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses --is a cautionary tale about blindly accepting a psychiatric diagnosis.
