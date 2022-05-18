The Mountain Life | May 18, 2022
On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and guest co-host Sarah Ervin's guests include:
(00:51) Psychologist, author and speaker Daniel Pink who discusses The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward. His book was an instant NYT bestseller about the transforming power of our most misunderstood yet potentially most valuable emotion: regret.
Then, (27:33) Amber O’Neal Johnston, an established authority on including diverse voices in traditional curricula, looks at how children learn the values that will inform how they move through the world in her new book, A PLACE TO BELONG: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond.
