The Mountain Life | May 25, 2022
Today on The Mountain Life, hosts Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (01:02) local pharmacist Karin Carestia, who takes listeners on a journey through the medicinal qualities of the cannabis plant and how patients can obtain a medical card.
Then, (26:48) Dr. Tim Michaelis, a dermatologist with Intermountain Park City Hospital, talks about the early detection of skin cancers, treatment, and how we can avoid it even when we live at high elevations under consistent sun exposure.
