The Mountain Life | Jun. 1, 2022
On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:03) One of the great naval leaders of our time, retired Admiral James Stavridis, who has written TO RISK IT ALL: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision. He talks about how great leaders make decisions under great pressure and weaves the stories of great naval leaders throughout history.
Then (28:16) Susan Cain, who introduced the world to the upsides of introversion, is back with a look at how sorrow and longing make us whole. Her new book is called Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole which gives voice to those who understand that light and dark can—and should—coexist.
Tune into The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.