The Mountain Life | Jun. 1, 2022

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT
TML 06-01-22

On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:03) One of the great naval leaders of our time, retired Admiral James Stavridis, who has written TO RISK IT ALL: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision. He talks about how great leaders make decisions under great pressure and weaves the stories of great naval leaders throughout history.

Then (28:16) Susan Cain, who introduced the world to the upsides of introversion, is back with a look at how sorrow and longing make us whole. Her new book is called Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole which gives voice to those who understand that light and dark can—and should—coexist.

Tune into The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

The Mountain Life Admiral James StavridisLeadershipUnited States NavySusan Cainemotional
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
