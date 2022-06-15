The Mountain Life | Jun. 15, 2022

On today's The Mountain Life, hosts Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton's guests include: (01:36) Author and beloved Rabbi Steve Leder who will discuss his new book, For You When I am Gone: Twelve Essential Questions to Tell a Life Story.Rabbi Leder offers this new guide to help readers put into words what they hope their loved ones know after they have gone - creating what he calls an ethical will. It's for people at all stages of life who wish to leave their legacy to their loved ones.
Then (26:01), local author and publisher Katie Mullaly who has written the Land Of.... children's book series. She returns to talk about her free summer activity kits for kids and her upcoming book about gratitude.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.