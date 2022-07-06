The Mountain Life | July 6, 2022
Tune into The Mountain Life at 9 am following the Local News Hour and NPR News. In light of it being a great summer holiday week, hosts Lynn Ware Peak and Pete Stoughton are taking today off and rebroadcasting two of their favorite shows.
First up (01:14), local Park City resident and founder of the Kresser Institute, Chris Kresser. Chris is a renowned expert, clinician, and educator in the fields of Functional Medicine and ancestral health. His mission is to provide the next generation of functional health practitioners and coaches with the skills, tools, and training they need to turn the tide of chronic disease—and change the future of medicine.
Then (25:15) writer, filmmaker, and health enthusiast Max Lugavere, who wrote best-seller Genius Foods, is now back with Genius Kitchen. His new book includes more information on how to use food as medicine, and as a means to enhance your brainpower.
