The Mountain Life | July 13, 2022

This week on The Mountain Life hosts Pete Stoughton and guest co-host Sarah Ervin speak with: (01:44) Author Wade Rouse who tells the poignant story of being a queer kid in a conservative community in the Ozarks and his relationship with his father. Then about his new book, a fiction published with the pen name of his grandmother, Viola Shipman, The Edge Of Summer. (24:20) Then, Team USA's Sarah Cummings, an All-American at Princeton in the 10,000 meter run, now a local Park City resident and rated one of the top ultra-runners in the world.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.