© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | August 31, 2022

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TML 08-31-22 (1).png
Wikimedia Commons
/

Today on the Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and new co-host David Wintzer’s guests are: (02:07) Dr. Carrie Jaworski, the new sports medicine provider at Intermountain Park City Hospital along with Dr. Max Testa. (52:09) Then, Lauren Lockey of Sage Mountain animal sanctuary talks about plant-based palooza, combining a plant-based life with animal rescue. (20:34) Finally one local woman’s story about her experience with ovarian cancer as ovarian cancer awareness month begins.

Tags

The Mountain Life Dr. Carrie JaworskiIntermountain Park City HospitalDr. Max TestaLauren LockeySage Mountain Animal SantuaryOvarian Cancer Awareness Month
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
See stories by David Wintzer
Latest Episodes