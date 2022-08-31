The Mountain Life | August 31, 2022

Today on the Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and new co-host David Wintzer’s guests are: (02:07) Dr. Carrie Jaworski, the new sports medicine provider at Intermountain Park City Hospital along with Dr. Max Testa. (52:09) Then, Lauren Lockey of Sage Mountain animal sanctuary talks about plant-based palooza, combining a plant-based life with animal rescue. (20:34) Finally one local woman’s story about her experience with ovarian cancer as ovarian cancer awareness month begins.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.