The Mountain Life | September 28, 2022

Today on the Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer’s guests include: (01:42) Dr. Michael Chen, a new OB/GYN at Intermountain Park City Hospital. Then (28:26) Author and Rabbi Steve Leder joins the Mountain Life to discuss his new book For You When I Am Gone.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.