The Mountain Life | September 28, 2022

Published September 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT
Today on the Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer’s guests include: (01:42) Dr. Michael Chen, a new OB/GYN at Intermountain Park City Hospital. Then (28:26) Author and Rabbi Steve Leder joins the Mountain Life to discuss his new book For You When I Am Gone.

