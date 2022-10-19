The Mountain Life | October 19, 2022
Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:
(01:29) Licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert Catherine Pearlman, who speaks directly to eight- to twelve-year-old children about digital safety in a manner that is playful, engaging, and age-appropriate, She highlights her book on the topic: First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette.
Then, (17:13) nurse and childbirth educator, Lauren Davis, who coordinates the new Childbirth Education classes at Intermountain Park City Hospital. She joins to discuss this new program that helps moms-to-be prepare for labor and delivery.
Finishing out the hour is former spy turned stay-at-home mom, Christina Hillsberg, who provides a groundbreaking guide to parenting based on her experience as a CIA analyst. Check out the full interview here.