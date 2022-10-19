© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | October 19, 2022

Published October 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
TML 10-19-22 (1).png

Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

(01:29) Licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert Catherine Pearlman, who speaks directly to eight- to twelve-year-old children about digital safety in a manner that is playful, engaging, and age-appropriate, She highlights her book on the topic: First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette.

Then, (17:13) nurse and childbirth educator, Lauren Davis, who coordinates the new Childbirth Education classes at Intermountain Park City Hospital. She joins to discuss this new program that helps moms-to-be prepare for labor and delivery.

Finishing out the hour is former spy turned stay-at-home mom, Christina Hillsberg, who provides a groundbreaking guide to parenting based on her experience as a CIA analyst. Check out the full interview here.

The Mountain Life Catherine PearlmanFirst Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and EtiquetteLauren DavisChildbirth Education ClassesIntermountain Park City Hospital
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
David Wintzer
