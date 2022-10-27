The Mountain Life | October 26, 2022

On this edition of the Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (00:56) author and Children of God cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young whose new memoir, Uncultured, explores the dangers unleashed when harmful group mentality goes unrecognized. (27:25) Then, David Belz and Sofia Mileti of The Shop Yoga studio join us to talk about the grand reopening of the longtime Park City studio located in Old Town Park City.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.