    Author Daniella Young on her memoir, Uncultured
    Joining the show is author and Children of God cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young whose new memoir, Uncultured, explores the dangers unleashed when harmful group mentality goes unrecognized. What is a cult? What is a cult-like organization?
    The Mountain Life | October 26, 2022
    On this edition of the Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (00:56) author and Children of God cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young whose new memoir, Uncultured, explores the dangers unleashed when harmful group mentality goes unrecognized. (27:25) Then, David Belz and Sofia Mileti of The Shop Yoga studio join us to talk about the grand reopening of the longtime Park City studio located in Old Town Park City.