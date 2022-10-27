Daniella Young

On this edition of the Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (00:56) author and Children of God cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young whose new memoir, Uncultured, explores the dangers unleashed when harmful group mentality goes unrecognized. (27:25) Then, David Belz and Sofia Mileti of The Shop Yoga studio join us to talk about the grand reopening of the longtime Park City studio located in Old Town Park City.

Listen • 51:19