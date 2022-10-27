Daniella Young

-
On this edition of the Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (00:56) author and Children of God cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young whose new memoir, Uncultured, explores the dangers unleashed when harmful group mentality goes unrecognized. (27:25) Then, David Belz and Sofia Mileti of The Shop Yoga studio join us to talk about the grand reopening of the longtime Park City studio located in Old Town Park City.