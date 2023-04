Local resident and CEO of KT Tape, Jessica Klodnicki, talks about this therapeutic kineseology tape that supports tendons, muscles and fascia and improves blood flow to parts of your body.

Then, Northwestern Bilingualism and Psycholinguistics Research Lab's Dr. Viorica Marian shares her new book, "The Power of Language: How the Codes We Use to Think, Speak, and Live Transform Our Minds."