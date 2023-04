Dr. Ricardo Nuila, a hospitalist at a safety-net hospital in Houston, writes about the state of healthcare in his book "The People's Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine."

Then, a rebroadcast of The Mountain Life's January 4, 2023 interview with Dacher Keltner, an expert in human emotions, about his new book, "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life."