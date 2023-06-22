© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life | June 21, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT
Journalist Darrell Hartman tells the story of two American explorers, Robert Peary and Frederick Cook, who both claimed to have discovered the North Pole, sparking a vicious feud that was unprecedented in international scientific and geographic circles, as well as the two newspapers that reported… and funded the story.

Then, ever wondered how to write or tell an engaging story? Novelist Ruta Sepetys explores what makes a story that leaves an indelible mark on the reader or listener.

