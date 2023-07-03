© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | June 28, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT
Nearly 70% of men over 60 have a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. Dr. Shivank Bhatia, a top Interventional Radiologist talks about a procedure called prostatic arterial embolization (PAE) that is non-invasive and very effective in shrinking the prostate. (1:23)

Then, investigative journalist and sustainable fashion expert Alden Wicker who joins the program to help us learn about the clothes we wear. Her new book is "To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick -- And How We Can Fight Back.” (26:17)

The Mountain Life
