The Mountain Life | April 10, 2024

Meet Lynn Ware Peek's new co-hosts, Jay Burke and Mary Beth Maziarz. (0:00)

Explore the breakthroughs nutrition researcher and author Dr. Neal Barnard has found when it comes to dieting outlined in his new book, “The Power of Foods Diet: The Breakthrough Plan That Traps, Tames, and Burns Calories for Easy and Permanent Weight Loss.”

Then, local chiropractor Dr. Jake Shores of Neuro Performance Integration talks about chiropractic BioPhysics® used to correct undiagnosed spinal abnormalities linked to pain, migraines, fatigue and more.