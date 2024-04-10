© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | April 10, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay BurkeMary Beth Maziarz
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:09 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Meet Lynn Ware Peek's new co-hosts, Jay Burke and Mary Beth Maziarz. (0:00)

Explore the breakthroughs nutrition researcher and author Dr. Neal Barnard has found when it comes to dieting outlined in his new book, “The Power of Foods Diet: The Breakthrough Plan That Traps, Tames, and Burns Calories for Easy and Permanent Weight Loss.”

Then, local chiropractor Dr. Jake Shores of Neuro Performance Integration talks about chiropractic BioPhysics® used to correct undiagnosed spinal abnormalities linked to pain, migraines, fatigue and more.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Jay Burke
See stories by Jay Burke
Mary Beth Maziarz
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz