The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | November 27, 2024

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 27, 2024 at 10:04 AM MST
Traditions around the Thanksgiving meal are a big part of the holiday, but there are always new things to learn about classic dishes, as well as the beverages to enjoy with them.

Joe Saladyga from Savoury Kitchens provides his favorite tips and fresh approaches to the traditional Thanksgiving meal, and Kirsten Fox of Fox School of Wine has ideas on which wines go exceptionally well with your favorite dishes – including some unexpected and non-alcoholic options.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
