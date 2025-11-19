© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Experts share turkey tips and perfect Thanksgiving wines (Part 2)

Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:47 PM MST
Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine and Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen
Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine and Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen

Dive into the delicious world of Thanksgiving — everything from the turkey to the wine that brings it all together.

Chef Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen shares foolproof tips for brining your bird and for safely deep-frying one without turning your driveway into a fireball.

Then we’re talking pours and pairings with wine expert Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine, who shares why this year she’s reaching for a bright Rosé and a rich Pinot Noir to elevate every dish on your holiday table.

Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
