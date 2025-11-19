Experts share turkey tips and perfect Thanksgiving wines (Part 2)

Dive into the delicious world of Thanksgiving — everything from the turkey to the wine that brings it all together.

Chef Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen shares foolproof tips for brining your bird and for safely deep-frying one without turning your driveway into a fireball.

Then we’re talking pours and pairings with wine expert Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine, who shares why this year she’s reaching for a bright Rosé and a rich Pinot Noir to elevate every dish on your holiday table.