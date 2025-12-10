How not to die with Dr. Michael Greger

Today on the show, we’re talking about how to stay healthier, longer.

Dr. Michael Greger — physician, bestselling author and founder of NutritionFacts.org — joins us to share what’s new in the revised and updated edition of his hit book, "How Not to Die."

He breaks down the latest science on preventing and even reversing our leading causes of death, from heart disease to diabetes and explains how simple, everyday food choices can dramatically extend our healthspan. We ask what surprised him in the new research, which habits make the biggest difference and how we can all start living better — starting today.