The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

How not to die with Dr. Michael Greger

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:49 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
How Not to Die Book Author Dr. Michael Greger
Flatiron Books/Dr. Michael Greger
How Not to Die Book Author Dr. Michael Greger

Today on the show, we’re talking about how to stay healthier, longer. 

Dr. Michael Greger — physician, bestselling author and founder of NutritionFacts.org — joins us to share what’s new in the revised and updated edition of his hit book, "How Not to Die."

He breaks down the latest science on preventing and even reversing our leading causes of death, from heart disease to diabetes and explains how simple, everyday food choices can dramatically extend our healthspan. We ask what surprised him in the new research, which habits make the biggest difference and how we can all start living better — starting today.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz