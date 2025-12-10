Rewriting the Rules for CBD medicine
Federal legislation is reshaping the world of cannabinoid health products — specifically by tightening rules that once allowed traces of THC to remain in CBD items. Amid this shift, one compounding pharmacy has developed something groundbreaking: medical-grade, zero-THC cannabidiol tailored to individual patients.
It raises a big question — what happens when CBD is treated not as a supplement, but as real medicine?
Dr. Priyanka Sharma, a chemical engineer and Co-CEO of Kazmira Therapeutics, a company at the forefront of high-purity, non-intoxicating cannabinoids, explains what this legislation means for safety, patient care and the next generation of personalized cannabinoid therapeutics.