The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Rewriting the Rules for CBD medicine

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:46 AM MST
Federal legislation is reshaping the world of cannabinoid health products — specifically by tightening rules that once allowed traces of THC to remain in CBD items. Amid this shift, one compounding pharmacy has developed something groundbreaking: medical-grade, zero-THC cannabidiol tailored to individual patients.

It raises a big question — what happens when CBD is treated not as a supplement, but as real medicine?

Dr. Priyanka Sharma, a chemical engineer and Co-CEO of Kazmira Therapeutics, a company at the forefront of high-purity, non-intoxicating cannabinoids, explains what this legislation means for safety, patient care and the next generation of personalized cannabinoid therapeutics.

The Mountain Life
