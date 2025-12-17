© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Resilient Youth: Why we keep showing up for young people

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:21 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Ron Jackenthal in the KPCW studio with Mary Beth Maziarz
KPCW
Ron Jackenthal and Mary Beth Maziarz

In this month’s episode of Resilient Youth, we sit down with Live Like Sam co-founder Ron Jackenthal and Programs Director Jessica Parker to reflect on a year of empowering young people to discover their strength and purpose.

We talk about how Live Like Sam made a deliberate pivot toward youth mental health — and how, personally, for Ron Jackenthal, his own experiences walking alongside families who have lost children to overdose and suicide have opened his eyes to a heartbreaking and urgent trend.

Together, we explore what the mental health crisis looks like in real time, what gives us hope and what inspires us to keep showing up for young people with compassion, connection and purpose.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
