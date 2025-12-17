Resilient Youth: Why we keep showing up for young people

In this month’s episode of Resilient Youth, we sit down with Live Like Sam co-founder Ron Jackenthal and Programs Director Jessica Parker to reflect on a year of empowering young people to discover their strength and purpose.

We talk about how Live Like Sam made a deliberate pivot toward youth mental health — and how, personally, for Ron Jackenthal, his own experiences walking alongside families who have lost children to overdose and suicide have opened his eyes to a heartbreaking and urgent trend.

Together, we explore what the mental health crisis looks like in real time, what gives us hope and what inspires us to keep showing up for young people with compassion, connection and purpose.