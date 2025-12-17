The unexpected CEO: From cashier to billion-dollar leader
At 15, Shirin Behzadi was arrested for speaking her mind. Just two years later, she arrived in America alone, with little money and no safety net — working night shifts behind the bulletproof glass of a Los Angeles gas station to survive.
Today, she’s an award-winning entrepreneur who rose to become the CEO of a major U.S. home franchise organization, helping grow it to nearly a billion dollars in sales and leading a nine-figure exit. In this episode, we talk with Shirin about her extraordinary journey and her new book, "The Unexpected CEO" — a powerful story of resilience, leadership and how embracing the unknown can turn adversity into opportunity.