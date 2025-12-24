Utah's water reality: rain where snow used to fall

Local hydrologist Brian McInerney joins the show. For more than three decades, he worked with the National Weather Service, and today he’s a consulting hydrologist and climate change scientist. He is also the co-founder of McTenn Insights, a firm focused on water supply forecasting. He joins us to break down the current state of Utah’s hydrology—especially in Summit and Wasatch Counties—and to reflect on changing snow and precipitation patterns, including the surprising reality of rain falling at 9,000 feet in December.