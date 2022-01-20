This Green Earth | Jan. 18, 2022

On this episode, Nell and Chris will be speaking with Hadley Dynak. Dynak is a former Parkite and Executive Director of Park City Summit County Arts Council. Now residing in California, she and her husband Kent have acquired Western Hills Gardens, a unique three-acre property that is a stunning example of cultivated biodiversity. The Gardens are home to rare and important plant species that are nearly extinct in nature. Dynak will discuss all that these gardens have to offer and how you can take part in this sensory explosion of fascinating plants.

Then, Jordan Clayton returns to give us the latest news on Utah’s snow report. He will break down the roller coaster that Utah’s new water year has already been - and it’s only January.