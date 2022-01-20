© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Jan. 18, 2022

Published January 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST
On this episode, Nell and Chris will be speaking with Hadley Dynak. Dynak is a former Parkite and Executive Director of Park City Summit County Arts Council. Now residing in California, she and her husband Kent have acquired Western Hills Gardens, a unique three-acre property that is a stunning example of cultivated biodiversity. The Gardens are home to rare and important plant species that are nearly extinct in nature. Dynak will discuss all that these gardens have to offer and how you can take part in this sensory explosion of fascinating plants.

Then, Jordan Clayton returns to give us the latest news on Utah’s snow report. He will break down the roller coaster that Utah’s new water year has already been - and it’s only January.

This Green Earth, Hadley Dynak, Jordan Clayton
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
