This Green Earth | Jan. 25, 2022

Nell and Chris discuss the new Utah 30x30 Coalition with Dave Pacheco, Utah Grassroots Organizer for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, otherwise known as SUWA (soo wah).

SUWA is part of this 30x30 network of organizations, businesses and individuals who are working to protect 30 percent of the world’s lands and waters by 2030.

Then, Ken Rait, Project Director for US Public Lands and Rivers Conservation for The Pew Charitable Trusts talks about Sage Grouse. New science shows how the US can better protect sage grouse and how in turn that can affect the economies of the American West.