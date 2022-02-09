© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Feb. 8, 2021

Published February 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST
TGE 2.8.22.jpg

This week, Nell and Chris speak with world-renowned biologist Konrad Mebert, whose most recent explorations led his group to find a tiny tree frog that is new to science.

The rainfrog was found in Panama and has been named after climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Then, our hosts talk with HEAL Utah’s Meisei Gonzalez who takes us on a deep dive into Utah’s 2022 legislative session. He will walk us through what a number of proposed bills could mean for the environment.

This Green Earth Konrad MebertMeisei Gonzalez
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
