This Green Earth | Feb. 15, 2022

On this episode, Nell and Chris speak with acclaimed authors Dan Saladino and Robyn Metcalfe. Saladino is a food journalist who has worked at the BBC for 25 years, and he has penned a new book titled Eating to Extinction.

Publisher’s Weekly calls the book “An illuminating survey of vanishing varieties of food, and the people struggling to preserve them.”

Then, Robyn Metcalfe discusses her new title, Humans in Our Food. This book shines a light on the humanity that is often invisible in our food system. From airport coffee robots to camel sellers in Cairo, Metcalfe’s newest book paints an in-depth picture of what it means to be human in connection with the food industry.