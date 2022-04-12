© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Apr. 12, 2022

Published April 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
On this episode of This Green Earth, Nell and Chris first speak with (00:17) Walt Meier, a Senior Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center located in Boulder, CO. Walt brings the latest news and observations on Artic Sea Ice. Then, (23:41) Emily Murphy, author of the new book Grow Now - How We Can See Our Health, Communities and Planet - One Garden at a Time, joins the show. Murphy shares easy-to-follow principles for regenerative gardening.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

This Green Earth Walt MeierNational Snow and Ice Data CenterArctic sea iceEmily MurphyGardening
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
