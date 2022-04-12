© 2022 KPCW

Emily Murphy

  • Grow Now Book Cover
    GROW NOW Author Emily Murphy Shares Simple Principles for Regenerative Gardening
    Chris Cherniak
    Emily Murphy, author of the new book Grow Now - How We Can See Our Health, Communities and Planet - One Garden at a Time, joins the show. Murphy shares easy-to-follow principles for regenerative gardening.
  • TGE 04-12-22
    This Green Earth | Apr. 12, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On this episode of This Green Earth, Nell and Chris first speak with (00:17) Walt Meier, a Senior Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center located in Boulder, CO. Walt brings the latest news and observations on Artic Sea Ice. Then, (23:41) Emily Murphy, author of the new book Grow Now - How We Can See Our Health, Communities and Planet - One Garden at a Time, joins the show. Murphy shares easy-to-follow principles for regenerative gardening.