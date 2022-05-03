© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 3, 2022

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT
TGE 05-03-22

On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with: (01:52) author and historian Elena Conis about her new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT. This deeply researched book provides a well-articulated explanation of how DDT was sold, mis-regulated and resold.

Then, (29:28) Dr. Brian Moench with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment comes on to talk about the EPA’s recent rejection of a request by the Utah Division of Air Quality to allow a higher ozone.

If the EPA would have agreed to the request, then Utahns would have been subjected to higher levels of ozone air pollution.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

This Green Earth Dr. Brian MoenchUtah Physicians for a Healthy EnvironmentUtah Division of Air QualityEPAElena ConisDDT
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
