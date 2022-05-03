© 2022 KPCW

DDT

  • How to Sell a Poison book cover
    How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT
    Nell Larson
    Author and historian Elena Conis comes on to talk about her new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT. This deeply researched book provides a well-articulated explanation of how dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT) was sold, mis-regulated and resold.
  • TGE 05-03-22
    This Green Earth | May 3, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with: (01:52) author and historian Elena Conis about her new book, How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall and Toxic Return of DDT. This deeply researched book provides a well-articulated explanation of how DDT was sold, mis-regulated and resold. Then, (29:28) Dr. Brian Moench with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment comes on to talk about the EPA’s recent rejection of a request by the Utah Division of Air Quality to allow a higher ozone.If the EPA would have agreed to the request, then Utahns would have been subjected to higher levels of ozone air pollution.