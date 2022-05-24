© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 24, 2022

Published May 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 05-24-22

On today's This Green Earth, host Chris Cherniak and guest host Claire Wiley will be speaking with (02:46) biologist turned perfumer, Elise Vernon Pearlstein, who turns our human centered perception of fragrance on its head and investigates plant evolutionary reasons for creating aromatic molecules. Her new book is called Scent: A Natural History of Fragrance.

Then, (29:38) Chris and Claire will replay a recent favorite interview: Professor Emeritus William Lowry on National Parks in the Era of Climate Change.

They conclude the show discussing Utah's drought.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Tags

This Green Earth Elise Vernon PearlsteinBiologyWilliam LowryMichael YochimNational Parks
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
See stories by Claire Wiley
Latest Episodes