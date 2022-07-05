© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | July 5, 2022

Published July 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 07-05-22 (1).png

On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:41) Michelle De Haan, Park City's water Quality and Treatment Manager and Mike Luers, General Manager of the Synderville Basin Water Reclamation District. They join the show to discuss the Annual Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report and water testing. Then (32:20) Kayli Yardley, Statewide Prevention and Fire Communications Coordinator, joins the show to discuss Utah's current wildfire season.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9 am here on KPCW Park City.

Tags

This Green Earth Michelle De HaanMike LuersWater TreatmentKayli YardleyUtah Fire Info
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Latest Episodes