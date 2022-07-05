© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kayli Yardley

  • Fire.jfif
    Utah wildfire status and prevention
    Nell Larson
    Kayli Yardley, Statewide Prevention and Fire Communications Coordinator, joins the show to discuss Utah's current wildfire season.
  • TGE 07-05-22 (1).png
    This Green Earth | July 5, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:41) Michelle De Haan, Park City's water Quality and Treatment Manager and Mike Luers, General Manager of the Synderville Basin Water Reclamation District. They join the show to discuss the Annual Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report and water testing. Then (32:20) Kayli Yardley, Statewide Prevention and Fire Communications Coordinator, joins the show to discuss Utah's current wildfire season.