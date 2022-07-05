On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:41) Michelle De Haan, Park City's water Quality and Treatment Manager and Mike Luers, General Manager of the Synderville Basin Water Reclamation District. They join the show to discuss the Annual Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report and water testing. Then (32:20) Kayli Yardley, Statewide Prevention and Fire Communications Coordinator, joins the show to discuss Utah's current wildfire season.

