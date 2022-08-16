© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 16, 2022

Published August 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 08-16-22.png

In this episode of This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk with author (1:42) Robyn Metcalfe. This interview is a rebroadcast from February 15, 2022. Robyn talks about her book Humans in Our Food . It paints an in-depth picture of what it means to be human in connection with the food industry. Metcalfe sheds light on some of the stories from her book and talks about why she decided to take on this topic.

Then, (18:52) Patrick Lamers with the National Energy Laboratory comes on to discuss a global research effort to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere utilizing new technologies that could be critical in achieving a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050.

Tags

This Green Earth Robyn MetcalfeHumans in Our FoodPatrick LamersNational Energy Laboratory
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Latest Episodes