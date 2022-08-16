This Green Earth | August 16, 2022

In this episode of This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk with author (1:42) Robyn Metcalfe. This interview is a rebroadcast from February 15, 2022. Robyn talks about her book Humans in Our Food . It paints an in-depth picture of what it means to be human in connection with the food industry. Metcalfe sheds light on some of the stories from her book and talks about why she decided to take on this topic.
Then, (18:52) Patrick Lamers with the National Energy Laboratory comes on to discuss a global research effort to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere utilizing new technologies that could be critical in achieving a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050.