This Green Earth | September 20, 2022

Today on This Green Earth, host Chris Cherniak brings back a best of show with (1:02) Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a course on climate mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention. In it, Smith offers readers an accessible introduction to the hopes and hazards of some of humanity's most controversial technologies.
Then (27:17) Dr. David Stoner, Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University. Smith discusses the ever-increasing encounters with wildlife that Utah hikers and campers are having. Stoner provides facts about mountain lions, shares why drought and warming may increase human encounters, and explains how best to handle an encounter.