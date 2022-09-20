© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | September 20, 2022

Published September 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Today on This Green Earth, host Chris Cherniak brings back a best of show with (1:02) Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a course on climate mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention. In it, Smith offers readers an accessible introduction to the hopes and hazards of some of humanity's most controversial technologies.

Then (27:17) Dr. David Stoner, Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University. Smith discusses the ever-increasing encounters with wildlife that Utah hikers and campers are having. Stoner provides facts about mountain lions, shares why drought and warming may increase human encounters, and explains how best to handle an encounter.

Tags
This Green Earth David StonerUtah State UniversityUtah WildlifeYale UniversityWake SmithClimate MitigationPandora's Toolbox
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
